Salvation Army Gives Away Free Hand Sanitizer

DULUTH, Minn. – As hand sanitizers is still in high demand, the Salvation Army in Duluth is helping the community continue to have better access to it.

The organization is offering free refills of liquid hand sanitizer to people who may need it.

Anyone can is welcome to fill up their own container.

Each person is allowed up to sixteen ounces.

The Salvation Army was supplied with a 30-gallon barrel of sanitizer.

So far they have already given away about half of it.

“Being able to not to have that expense to go into the store and buy your own sanitizer, I think is a really huge thing. It is one less thing they have to worry about,” said Captain Teri Ellison.

Hand sanitizer refills are offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.