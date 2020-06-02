Superior Mayor Jim Paine Looking To Promote Change

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The tragic death of George Floyd and the injustice plaguing people of color is motivating the City of Superior to reflect on change.

The Mayor of Superior is asking the minority community to provide feedback to help build a stronger community.

A lot of pain and fear continues to be felt among communities of color throughout the nation.

But Mayor Jim Paine hopes to find ways to continue to show people of color living in superior that their voices are not going unheard.

Mayor Paine is calling on city leaders and his commission on communities of color to speak up on the issues concerning them.

He wants the commission to create an official statement of the city.

Along with reflecting on the work the city has already done to create a strong police force and maintain equal racial justice.

Mayor Paine says while the city has done good work creating an equal community, it is not an excuse not to do more in the future.

“We are not there yet. We have not achieved a truly fair and just society, ” said Paine. “We need to make sure what we can control in our community is doing everything we can to make it safe. Complacence is dangerous. We need to constantly revisit what we have done, what we are doing and what we could be doing better.

The hope now is to come up with solutions and policies to make people of color continue to feel safe and included in the superior community.

A meeting of the Mayor’s Commission is scheduled for this Thursday at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers at the Government Center in Superior.

Anyone from the public is welcome to attend.

As Covid-19 continues to pose a risk, comments and concerns are strongly encouraged to be submitted by mail or email at Mayor@ci.superior.wi.us.