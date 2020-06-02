Tattoo Parlors Open for Business

Owners of Anchors End Tattoo in downtown Duluth say that it's exciting to finally open up the shop to the public.

“We want to work,” said Joseph John, the owner of Anchors End Tattoo. “We don’t want an industry to shut right back down again so we’re just going to take every precaution. We want our clients to do the same.”

While there is sanitization that happens at the store now because of COVID-19, the shop is still keeping up with previous measures to sterilize their materials.

Owners say they are trying to stay away from oral tattoos and oral piercings if possible.

To those who are getting tattoos for the first time, they recommend that newcomers have a plan with what they want.

“Come prepared,” said John. “Know exactly what you want, wear a mask, don’t bring any friends. We’re trying to limit the amount of people.”

Clients came into the shop today and got tattoos for themselves. One woman got a tattoo to cover up a previous one.

“Doing this is exciting,” said Kelli Anderson, a Duluth resident. “It’s my first big tattoo. I’m very nervous but very excited.”

Some of the regulations tattoo parlors need to follow include being at 25% capacity while customers and employees must also wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

If you want a new tattoo, Anchors End is located on the 100 block of West First Street.