Twin Ports PDC Announces Dates for Upcoming Camp

Registration will be opened, but on a conditional basis, meaning deposits will be refunded if for any reason the camp is cancelled.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp announced that this year’s camp will be taking place from July 27th to July 30th at the Superior Ice Arena.

Organizers say this year’s installment will obviously have a different look. And there’s a chance some of the pros won’t be able to make it due to the ongoing situation with the NHL, specifically former UMD Bulldogs Andy Welinski and Hunter Miska.

“There’s going to be a good chance that we might not have those guys. But fortunate enough for us, there’s enough pros in the area, or have connections to the area, that are going to be around that we’ll be able to pull from. I’ve already started talking to a few guys to have some back-up plans. And then obviously, we’re going to have to work to find a goalie situation for those kids to have somebody to work with,” camp director Brett Olson said.

“We respect anybody’s decision if they’re on the fence or what not. What we’re excited to do is provide any opportunity for kids to get back out and play the sport that they love. It’s just one of those situations where it is what it is and I think people are learning to adapt to what is considered a new normal. We’re going to do everything in our power to make that transition easy,” said Olson.

Twin Ports PDC asks for everyone’s patience and understanding if they have to run things a bit differently due to the current times. If you would like to sign up, head to TwinPortsProDevelopmentCamp.com.