Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, June 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 25,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 22 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,072 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 258,747 tests have been completed to date.

There are 20,381 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,134 patients have required hospitalization and 537 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 537 patients, 248 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 75

Cook: 0

Itasca: 55 – 10 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 118 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 19

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 8

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 18,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 595 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan