UWS Athletics Raises over $40,000 During “Day of Giving” Telethon

In total, the 'Jackets were able to hit their goal of $40,000 that will go to several needs for the student athletes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior held their first ever “Yellowjackets Athletics Telethon” for their annual “Superior Day of Giving”.

In total, the ‘Jackets were able to hit their goal of $40,000 that will go to several needs for the student athletes.

“We’re hoping that support continues to come in. It’s funded a lot of initiatives. The funds that we’ve been able to raise today are going to give them those experiences to equip them with those skills, those tools, those life lessons that are hopefully going to play dividends for our community longterm,” said athletic director Nick Bursik.

For more information on how the funds will be used, click here.