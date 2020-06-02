Victim Identified in Cass County Fatal Crash

MOTLEY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the 68-year-old victim in Friday night’s single-vehicle crash.

According to reports, the victim in the fatal crash was Edward Coyle of Blackduck.

Authorities say deputies responded to the crash on State Highway 64 at Mile Marker 2 in May Township around 12:10 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies and first responders found that the 2015 Buick SUV Coyle was driving had entered the ditch, rolled and flipped.

Coyle was found deceased in the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.