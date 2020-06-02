Wisconsin Point Busy on Warm Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – People were enjoying the warm temperatures on Wisconsin Point in Superior.

Families spent the day swimming and building sandcastles out on the beach.

“We don’t get it very often so, when we do, I like to take advantage of it,” said beachgoer Karen Sislo. “It doesn’t matter if it’s humid or really, really hot, I just like the sun, the Vitamin D just getting into you is just the best.”

One woman we spoke with came all the way from Mora, Minnesota to enjoy the beach with her three sons.

She says being on the sand with her kids is always a good time.

“I stay at home with these guys, so it’s been kind of difficult with the two older ones not in school for the past couple months,” said Shannon Rubischko. “Getting outside is the best thing to do any season, but in the summer especially.”

It rained a little on Wisconsin Point, but most of the day it was perfect for families to enjoy being outside.