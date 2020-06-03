Cloquet 4th of July Festivities Cancelled; Pinehurst Park Pool Closed

CLOQUET, Minn.- Coronavirus continues to claim summer events throughout the Northland. Added to the list: the 4th of July fireworks and parade in Cloquet, along with the city’s Pinehurst Park natural ground pool.

City officials decided to cancel the popular Independence Day festivities Tuesday, saying that it would be near impossible to limit the usual crowd of hundreds to whatever gathering size is allowed by the Governor at the time.

Plus, the event could draw in other Northlanders, as both the Duluth and Moose Lake 4th of July events have been cancelled.

But officials say the spirit of the day will live on.

“We’re not taking away the 4th of July,” said City Administrator Tim Peterson. “Everything that Independence Day stands for still exists.”

“Just from a public safety standpoint didn’t think we’d be able to handle that many people and from a safety standpoint certainly not be able to keep them far enough apart for COVID-19,” he said. “We’re just as sad as everybody else.”

Cloquet residents are also losing another favorite summer hangout spot as the Pinehurst Park sand bottom pool will not open for the season.

This is due to the same crowd issue and the long prep time needed if pools are allowed to open.

“Even if it were to get to the point where we could have groups of say 100 people it takes another 2 weeks to open the pond and get the water temps right and the chemicals correct,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he wants to remind citizens that there are still plenty of parks and trails throughout Cloquet for people to enjoy this summer.