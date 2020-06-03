Commander Derek Randall Named as new Cloquet Police Chief

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet City Council has voted in a new police chief.

With a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, the council voted to appoint Commander Derek Randall as the new Cloquet Police Department Chief.

Randall has been with the department for 19 years and has been acting as the interim chief since September when it was announced that former Cloquet Police Chief Jeff Palmer was leaving the department.

It has not yet been announced when Randall will be officially sworn-in.