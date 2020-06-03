Crews Locate Body of Boy Who Drowned in Lake Superior

9:45 p.m. Update: Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec says the body of the 6-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Superior in the Town of Lakeside was located around 7 p.m. in seven feet of water.

Authorities say the boy and a 9-year-old girl were wading in waist-deep water when they encountered a drop-off area. By the time adults reached the area, the boy could not be located. The girl was brought to shore and revived.

The incident is under investigation.

Names have not been released.

Update: A juvenile male has drowned near the mouth of the Middle River, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Lakeside.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the juvenile’s body.

TOWN OF LAKESIDE, Wis. – Douglas County authorities are currently conducting a search in Lake Superior for a possible drowning victim near the mouth of the Middle River in the Town of Lakeside.

The Coast Guard is also on scene assisting with the search.

Additional information on the possible victim has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.