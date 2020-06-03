Douglas County Authorities Conducting Search for Drowning Victim

Update: A juvenile male has drowned near the mouth of the Middle River, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Lakeside.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the juvenile’s body.

TOWN OF LAKESIDE, Wis. – Douglas County authorities are currently conducting a search in Lake Superior for a possible drowning victim near the mouth of the Middle River in the Town of Lakeside.

The Coast Guard is also on scene assisting with the search.

Additional information on the possible victim has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.