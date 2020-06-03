Duluth City Hall Partially Reopens to Public

DULUTH, Minn.– The process of reopening Duluth City Hall to the public started today. It’s been closed for several weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.

After a long wait, the city of Duluth is letting people back inside city hall. But that doesn’t mean safety precautions have ended.

Duluth City Hall is now open again for the public in a limited capacity.

The open hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Only the Department Of Planning and Economic Development is available for in-person appointments. This includes the Construction Services and Inspections Division.

You can also reserve times to meet with the city’s Human Rights Officer by using the city’s website.

“The city continues to follow CDC and Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines and will clean city hall before it opens each day,” said Noah Schuchman, Administrative Officer for the City of Duluth. “Customer service staff will clean intermittently in the open hours to protect staff and visitors from the spread of germs.”

Those coming to city hall are being asked to go through the front doors where a welcome desk has been set up. All appointments will then be verified by city staff.

People wanting to come inside will also need to complete a health screening questionnaire either online or in person.

Masks will also be required to get into the building. Masks will also be provided for those who don’t have one on when they arrive.

“We are obviously still experiencing this pandemic and masks are something that you know is a really important way to contain your own germs and help protect people around you,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

The Parking Enforcement Office will remain closed. Those payments should continue to be made online or through the mail.