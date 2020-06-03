Duluth City Hall to Begin Reopening Process

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced today that it will begin the process of reopening City Hall to the public on an appointment-only basis.

According to a recent press release, starting today the building will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for residents needing to meet with City staff.

Anyone needing to meet with City staff will need to enter the building through the main doors off of Priley Circle.

For residents needing to meet with City staff:

A welcome desk will be situated inside the main double doors.

All appointments will be verified by a customer service employee.

Verified appointments will be escorted by a staff member to their destination.

Anyone without a verified appointment will be provided contact information to schedule an appointment while onsite or at home.

Residents may pick up items from departments within City Hall.

As a safety precaution:

Everyone entering City Hall is required to complete a health screening.

The health screening will be available by scanning a QR code that will be posted on the premises.

Those without a smartphone will be assisted by a customer service representative to complete the screening.

Masks will be required to enter the building.

If you do not have a mask one will be provided to you.

City Hall will be cleaned before opening every day.

The welcome desk will be cleaned intermittently during open hours.

Bathrooms will be available on the first floor of the building and will be disinfected twice during open hours.

At this time, parking tickets will still need to be paid by mail or electronically.

Currently, the only departments that will be taking in-person appointments are Planning &Economic Development, including the Construction Services &Inspections division. Appointments can also be made with the Human Rights Officer as well.

When other departments begin taking appointments, the City will update the public. For more information, or to inquire with a specific department, please visit www.duluthmn.gov, or call 218-730-5000.