Duluth K9 Luna Receives Donation of Body Armor

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Department’s K9 Luna has received a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The donation came with a special sentiment embroidered on the vest which read, “In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc was established in 2009.

The non-profit says its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s says it has provided over 3,917 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.