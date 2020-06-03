Experience ‘Summer Camp in a Box’ with Great Lakes Aquarium

Due to Coronavirus Concerns, The Great Lakes Aquarium Remains Closed to the Public

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in April, the Great Lakes Aquarium was forced to furlough 46 employees after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Currently, 11 staff members report to work daily.

Around 80 percent of the aquarium’s funding comes from ticket sales and field trips.

Donations are being accepted through the attraction’s website to help cover costs.

Due to closures stemming from COVID-19 concerns, Great Lakes Aquarium has to adjust to make ends meet, while also keeping frequent visitors engaged with educational content.

The local attraction is now launching a new summer adventure as doors remain closed.

“Walking through the exhibits without people here, it’s so strange. It throws me off all the time and we miss seeing everyone,” said Danielle Tikalsky, volunteer coordinator at Great Lakes Aquarium.

However, the intelligent staff is working around the clock to brainstorm new ideas and ways to keep the community informed and connected during these trying times.

Starting June 15, aquarium summer learning will commence from a box full of interactive lessons, materials, and all the fixings for a fun, memorable covid-19 era camp experience.

“It’s really just the next best thing we can do. We’re so excited! The lessons our staff have planned and the themes are so cool. I’m so excited for it,” said Tikalsky.

Camps are geared toward children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Registration is now open if you’d like to sign up for one of the camps and have a box delivered to your door.

Each camp is one week long, with lessons changing as summer springs forward. There’s even a chance to interact with professionals every day.

“In the afternoon there will be a zoom element where kids can check in with aquarium staff, get interviews with our husbandry staff, those working directly with the animals all the time. You can see a different view of the aquarium, kind of something you don’t see every day.”

Summer camp in a box is $99.00 dollars per week.

Staff says they have already had orders placed from over 20 states across the country.

They’re grateful for all of the community support during this difficult time.

The Great Lakes Aquarium is hoping to be open per the governor’s orders on July 1 with strict measures in place to ensure health and safety of visitors.