Farmers Market Opens in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A local farmers market is back open in Superior.

Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market is now open every Wednesday until the end of October. They have lots of garden plants, peppers, tomatoes, herbs, flowers, and baked goods for everyone to enjoy.

Organizers say this year there is a bit of a change because of the pandemic.

“This is definitely a different year,” said Sue Ann Dumke, organizer of the Superior Downtown Farmers Market. “We have taken a lot of precautions for vendors to be safe and for customers to be safe.”

The market is located on the 1200 block of Banks Avenue.