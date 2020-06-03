Greater Downtown Council Plants Flowers at Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– The Greater Downtown Council in Duluth continued their annual tradition of beautifying the community today.

The council, local businesses and other volunteers were in Canal Park today. They were planting flowers in over 20 pots they placed around the area. Normally all volunteers would be planting in one spot but to stay social distant, they were doing it in small groups.

The council said it was a great chance to get out and bring some normalcy to the area.

“It’s a way for us to show the signs of summer and tourist season. While it’s going to be a bit different for us this year,” said Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council. “It’s also a chance for us to add some beauty to our downtown Waterfront District.”

The council will be planning to add flowers along Superior Street next. They will be doing that sometime in the next few days.