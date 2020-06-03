Michael Koppy Runs Fastest Know Time for Superior Hiking Trail

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The full length of the Superior Hiking Trail is 310 miles. To put that in perspective, that’s equivalent to 13 marathons put together. A tough challenge to run, which was accepted by Hermantown native Michael Koppy.

The soon-to-be 70-year-old began his quest at 6:24 a.m. last Friday. And Wednesday morning, he came in with a time of five days, three hours and 44 minutes, which is the fastest known time for the course. Koppy says he tried to run it last year, but got injured near the halfway point.

“The trail is so tough and there’s just so much to learn from it that you have just go out there once and fail. I was lucky this year. The weather was good for me and we were able to, with a great team, be able to pull it off,” Koppy said.

Koppy added that he gets the recognition for completing the run, but he couldn’t do it without the pacers, crew, friends, family and supporters on social media.

“What they had to give up to make this happen was incredible. I’m just very thankful for them,” said Koppy.

During his run, Koppy raised $7,500 in donations, which he will match. And those proceeds will go towards funding for the Superior Hiking Trail.