“Scott Perunovich Day” Established in City of Hibbing

Perunovich was a standout defenseman in high school for the Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team.

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing City Council recently declared August 18th to be named “Scott Perunovich Day”.

The former UMD star is coming off a historic junior year, becoming the sixth Bulldog in program history to win the Hobey Baker Award. The defenseman signed a two-year deal with the St. Louis Blues after leading UMD to back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. Perunovich was a standout defenseman in high school for the Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team.