Sen. Amy Klobuchar Announces Additional Charges Coming in George Floyd Case

DULUTH, Minn. – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin.

According to a recent tweet from Sen. Klobuchar, Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and will also be charging the other three officers involved in the killing of George Floyd.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

The Star Tribune reported that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison would be upgrading the charge against Chauvin while also charging Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The newspaper cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case that spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to reports, Attorney General Keith Ellison will be making a formal announcement in the case early Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers involved were also fired but were not immediately charged.