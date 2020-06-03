St. Louis County Auditor’s Service Center Opens

The St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center located on the backside of Miller Hill Mall has been quite busy since reopening this week.

Right now, they are only allowing six people into the building at a time, making for a long line for those needing driver’s license renewals, tabs, or even paying your property taxes.

“We have more because there’s a pent up demand obviously, but we’re always busy as well,” said Nancy Nilsen, one of the auditors for St. Louis County. “We service a lot of customers and now is no different.”

Some people we spoke to waiting line say that while the lines are long, they are happy people are staying safe.

“I heard yesterday was worse than today so I just decided to come today and see how it went,” said Jennifer McColley, a resident of Esko. “I’ve only been here for like an hour; it’s not bad.”

If you need to go to the auditor’s office for your license, the office wants to remind the public that all Minnesota driver’s licenses renewal dates have been extended until August 31st and all Real ID requirements have been extended till October 1st of 2021.