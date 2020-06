SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior firefighters are dealing with a fire at the landfill on Wisconsin Point.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the air Wednesday evening from the shorelines across Lake Superior in Duluth.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the landfill has caught on fire in the past, so firefighters are experienced in getting it under control.

There was no immediately word on how the fire started.

There were no reports of injuries.