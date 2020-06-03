Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, June 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 25,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 14 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,086 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 265,718 tests have been completed to date.

There are 21,169 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,203 patients have required hospitalization and 537 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 537 patients, 254 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 75

Cook: 0

Itasca: 56 – 10 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 118 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 19

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 8

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 18,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 607 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

