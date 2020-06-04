2020 Itasca County Fair Canceled

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The 2020 Itasca County Fair has been canceled, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Itasca County Agricultural Association President.

Itasca County Agricultural Association President Melissa Johnson wrote:

“This has not been an easy decision to make, but circumstances beyond our control have made it necessary. While disappointed that our gathering of friends and neighbors won’t happen this year, we are already hard at work planning for 2021.”

The 2021 Itasca County Fair is scheduled to take place August 18-22.