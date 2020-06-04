3 of 4 Charged Minneapolis Police Officers to Make First Court Appearances

Three Minneapolis Police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd will go before a judge for their first court appearances Thursday afternoon.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao will go before the judge at 12:45 p.m. for their first appearances since being taken into custody Wednesday.

The three men were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, faces a second-degree murder charge, a third-degree murder charge, and a second-degree manslaughter charge.

He is due in court on June 8.