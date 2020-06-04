Businesses Board Up to Keep Property Safe

Keyport Liquor Store in the Super One Plaza on Belknap Street is boarding up to ensure employee and customer safety.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The peaceful protest in Superior was a sigh of relief for businesses there that saw what happened in Minneapolis and decided to board up.

One of them is the Keyport Liquor Store in the Super One Plaza on Belknap Street.

“The most important thing is protecting our employees’ safety and then beyond that is our customers protecting their safety. And that’s why we’ve been closing a little bit early too we’ve been closing at 9 o’clock before it gets dark out so you never know what’s going to happen out there,” said Nick Casper, store manager of Keyport Liquor.

Super One, Goin’ Postal, and a couple of other businesses are also boarded up while Kwik Trip and Wal-Mart.