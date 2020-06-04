City of Duluth Gives Update on Beaches

DULUTH, Minn.– This week starts the beach season for the city of Duluth and they have made some changes for the season.

There will be no lifeguards on duty at the beaches. Those wanting information on swimming conditions can find it on their website or by looking at the signs posted along the point. Older signs have also been replaced and additional signs have also been added along the point.

“Please follow Duluth Park’s COVID-19 guidance, which can be found on the city website. Maintain social distancing, limit group sizes, stay home of you’re sick, and pack up your garbage.”

The city says Park Point’s playgrounds, bathrooms, and the Park Point Beach House will remain closed.