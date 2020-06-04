Community Garden Opens in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the weather warms up, Superior residents have seen one community activity increase in popularity.

Community Gardens in Superior have seen more people taking up spots than in recent years. The Oak Avenue Garden in Superior has doubled the amount of plots due to high demand.

The garden was built in 2018 and has relied on volunteer support. Organizers at the garden say they are glad to see the increased interest and hope to add more community gardens around the city.

“I know there’s some other gardens around superior here but I don’t think it’s ever been this quite organized in trying to reach out to the community, to have everyone be involved,” said Larry Guite, a board member for the Superior Community Garden Association.

Those involved with the garden say space is limited and that spots can be reserved on their website or Facebook page.