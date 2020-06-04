‘Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine’ Event Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad announced on Thursday that it has canceled the ‘Day Out With Thomas’ event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The event was scheduled for the first two weekends in August.

Event organizers said they came to the decision to cancel the event after taking direction from the State of Minnesota and following the lead of other large outdoor events that have been canceled this summer due to crowd size and the potential inability to practice proper social distancing.

“Thomas is a signature event for the North Shore Scenic Railroad and Lake Superior Railroad Museum,” said Executive Director Ken Buehler. “We’re doing the right thing by taking a year off from hosting a Thomas event and we feel the demand for next season will be greater than ever.”

In a recent press release, North Shore Scenic Railroad said all ticket holders will be contacted and refunds will be issued through the credit card used to make the original purchase.

Refunds will process within 45-60 days.

Thomas and Percy are scheduled to visit Duluth again July 30-August 1 and August 6-8 of 2021.