One Injured in ‘Large House Fire’ in Ely

ELY, Minn. – Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in downtown Ely.

The fire broke out in a home located on Central Avenue Thursday afternoon according to a recent post on the Northland FireWire Facebook page.

Firefighters from Ely, Babbitt, and Morse-Fall Lake are on the scene battling the blaze.

According to the Ely Fire Chief, one occupant was injured in the fire and was taken to a local hospital for burns.

According to the Northland FireWire, the Ely Ambulance is on the scene providing medical standby.

(video courtesy: Ely Echo)