Polinsky Rehabilitation Moving to New Location

This July, Essentia's Polinsky Rehabilitation will have a new home at the healthcare provider's Miller Hill Mall hub.

DULUTH, Minn.

The center will be moving from its home on East Second Street to the old Younkers building, which already houses other Essentia services including their personal fitness and therapy center that moved to the mall last fall.

Leaders from Polinsky say this move will allow for clients to access a new therapy center, which has 33% more space for all their new equipment that’s designed for different sorts of treatment for adults and kids.

The clinic will also expand its treatments and services for patients with neurological conditions and developmental diagnoses. Staff at the site are excited about the change.

“I’m so grateful,” said Robyn Hautala, a pediatric rehabilitation manager at Polinsky. “There’s a lot of positive energy. As you’re aware, there’s been a lot of change lately in our community and in our world and how we provide healthcare.”

This project has been two years in the making, and the official move will be on July 13th. The Miller-Dwan Foundation has raised $1.7 million dollars specifically for the center.

“It feels good to be able to move to a new location that is completely designed for our patients and families, our therapists. There’s an ideal workflow,” said Hautala.

And it should be noted, all current staff from Polinsky will be transferred to the new location.