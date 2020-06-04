Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Opens Patio Seating

DULUTH, Minn. – Many restaurants across the region have begun outdoor seating per the Minnesota governor’s order including at Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe.

They have nine booths that can fit four people each along with a couple of tables out front. Owners say it’s a compromise between keeping people safe while having them enjoy their food on the patio. They ask for everyone to wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking.

“Looking around people seem like they’re enjoying it like they’re glad to be back and certainly glad to have them back,” said Carla Blumberg, a co-owner at Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe. “We’ve really missed our customers.”

The business even has a hand-washing station set up for customers so they can wash their hands before they eat.