Superior Fire Department Gives Update on Landfill Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Superior Fire Department is giving more details after last night’s fire at a landfill near Wisconsin Point.

The cause of the fire is unknown but Superior Fire Department believes it was most likely caused by hot material at the landfill that smoldered and caught fire.

Crews first used water to put out the fire before smothering the flames with sand. The fire also damaged two wellheads that allow for the collection and ventilation of methane.

“It’s not just using those resources to put out a bunch of garbage we’re actually protecting a pretty complex infrastructure system,” said Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Howard Huber.

Superior Fire Department advises everyone to properly dispose of batteries and to avoid putting smoldering items into garbages.