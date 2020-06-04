Thomas the Train Canceled for 2020

Thomas usually attracts more than 17,000 kids and their parents to the Duluth Depot every year.

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 is keeping Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy from visiting Duluth this summer.

The event is one of the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s biggest fundraisers of the year, but the loss goes beyond finances.

The railroad’s general manager says it is a one of a kind learning opportunities for kids that will not happen until August of next year.

They come here they see Thomas they ride with Thomas on the North Shore Scenic Railroad and then they see all this in the train museum and that rail enthusiast wants to come back so I look at Thomas as an investment in the future of railfanning,” said Ken Buehler, the executive director at Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum does plan to reopen this July for families to enjoy.

The crew has been replacing buttons on all 30 exhibits and displays with touchless censors to help keep everyone safer from getting sick.