Update: Superior Landfill Fire now Extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior firefighters battled a fire at the landfill on Wisconsin Point Wednesday night.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the air from the shorelines across Lake Superior in Duluth.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the landfill has caught on fire in the past, so firefighters are experienced in getting it under control.

1/4 (photo courtesy: David Baker)

2/4 (photo courtesy: David Baker)

3/4 (photo courtesy: David Baker)

4/4 (photo courtesy: David Baker)

Authorities say dozens of heavy equipment operators from the Public Works Department assisted on the scene by covering the fire with sand to extinguish the flames.

It took fire crews about five hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon says fire crews remained on the scene until 7:00 a.m. Thursday to monitor hot spots.

There was damage to some landfill infrastructure, but a dollar estimate has not yet been made available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no reports of injuries.