UWS Offers New Online Programs

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While the coronavirus pandemic continues, one local college is offering up more online degrees.

UWS is providing two new undergraduate programs and master’s programs for this upcoming school year. The undergrad programs will be psychology and computer science while the master’s programs will focus on cybersecurity and school counseling.

Officials want to make sure that people will have an affordable means to complete their education.

“We want to be sure that people still have the opportunity to continue their education even if they need to be at home, working from home or otherwise unable to come physically to campus,” said Maria Cuzzo, the UWS Interim Provost.

Officials hope to get a good dozen or so individuals who will be initially involved with each of the programs.