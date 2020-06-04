Watch Live: George Floyd Memorial Service in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Organizers of a Minneapolis memorial for George Floyd placed floral arrangements around a golden casket as mourners prepared to pay their respects.

Memorial services to honor Floyd are taking place in three cities over six days.

The first is Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The organizers want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving.

Other services will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston.