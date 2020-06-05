Affordable Housing Project Withdrawn in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A potential project to create indigenous housing in Duluth has been withdrawn.

The American Indian Community Housing Organization withdrew its plan to put together affordable housing in Duluth. Duluth city council members received a letter stating that AICHO made a decision to not apply for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency funding for this year.

This came as a surprise and disappointment to those within the council itself, including Duluth City Council President Gary Anderson who hopes that AICHO brings about projects similar to this one in the future.

“I really do hope that AICHO in the future, AICHO, and their development partners will bring this project or others like it forward to the city council and to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency,” said Anderson.

We did reach out to the American Indian Community Housing Organization to find out more about why the project was canceled but haven’t heard back.