Businesses Ready to Partially Reopen After Governor Walz Loosening Restrictions

Fitger's Brewhouse and Language of Hair salon are just two of the businesses that can now open at 50 percent capacity.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota restaurants have been making do with patio service and salons have been operating at 25 percent capacity.

Now, both kinds of businesses can open doors at half their usual limit.

As the weather is feeling like summer, businesses have been waiting with a plan in place for increased safety as they open up more.

“Our message used to be beer first and now our message is safety and cleanliness first and now beer and food are a close second,” said Rod Raymond, the owner of Fitger’s Brewhouse.

Fitger’s Brewhouse is planning to use every other booth.

They also spent the time without customers in the restaurant to deep clean.

“We literally cleaned it top to bottom it is a bleach cleaned organization the staff are following all the guidelines with gloves masks cleaning,” said Raymond.

Over at Language of Hair salon on London Road in Duluth they are wiping down everything that clients touch.

Plus, masks are mandatory for stylists and customers there.

The owner says even with the 50 percent capacity, the salon still has a ways to go until they get to their backed-up appointments.

“About a month because we’re all working 10 hour days and we’re just working 5 days a week some of us six and we are working as hard as we can to accommodate,” said Fay Kuettel, the owner and a stylist at Language of Hair.

In light of Governor Walz’s announcement, even though things are still limited, businesses say they are happy to be back.

“Oh it’s great and I think it’s been a great week of really excited to be here the staff is excited to be here everybody is happy everybody is working clients couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Kuettel.

The owners say people have been supporting them through all of this and they encourage customers to keep it going.

“Let’s keep supporting all the craft businesses in town and let’s keep Duluth authentic,” said Raymond.

The continuing of loosening restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday, June 10.