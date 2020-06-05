Elementary School Staff Wave Goodbye to Students

DULUTH, Minn.– As an unprecedented school year wraps up, Duluth teachers and staff found a way to send their students off into the summer in a unique way.

Staff from Congdon Park Elementary School held a parade to say goodbye to all of their students for the summer. Teachers at the school say while it’s not the way anyone wanted to end the school year, they enjoyed the chance to see their students one last time before summer.

“We just hope that they have a great, healthy, and happy summer. And that they enjoy being kids and being free and we just can’t wait to see them next school year and just hope that they read, read, read,” said 3rd grade teacher Abby Norton.

Teachers at the parade say they hope to see their students again next school year.