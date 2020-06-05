Glensheen Making Plans to Reopen

DULUTH, Minn. – Some historical sites are getting ready to reopen after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

Glensheen Mansion does not have an exact date for reopening but they plan on doing it in three phases. The first phase will be the opening up of the grounds only and eventually, the entire mansion will be opened in accordance with the governor’s orders and the University of Minnesota.

All staff is required to wear a mask while guests are asked to wear masks but it would not be a requirement. Staff at the site say that can’t wait to reopen.

“It’s exciting,” said Dan Hartman, the director of Glensheen Mansion. “I think a lot of people love this place and it’s good for people to be back here when I personally like Glensheen the most, which is summer. I mean, this moment, it is a beautiful place to be.”

And while the mansion has been closed, staff have done a deep-cleaning and polished it up for guests.