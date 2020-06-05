Gov. Walz Gradually Lifts Restrictions on Indoor Dining, Entertainment, Gyms Starting June 10

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday phase 3 of the Stay Safe Plan, which includes gradually loosening restrictions of indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues.

Starting June 10, limited re-openings will be allowed with occupancy rates limited based on risk.

“Thank you, Minnesotans, for the sacrifices you’ve made to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Walz said. “Thanks to your dedication, we are now in a position to carefully turn the dial toward reopening society. As we move forward, it is more important than ever that we each do our part as we trust and rely on each other to keep our state safe.”

Under Phase III of the Stay Safe MN plan:

Restaurants can begin offering indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations, and seating no more than 50 percent occupancy.

Indoor social gatherings can take place with 10 people or less; outdoor social gatherings can take place with 25 people or less.

Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, and martial arts may open at 25 percent capacity.

Indoor entertainment venues, such as theaters and concert halls, can open at 25 percent capacity.

Recreational indoor entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, arcades, and museums may open at 25 percent capacity.

Personal services, such as salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops, may increase occupancy rates to 50 percent while requiring reservations.

Outdoor entertainment venues, such as sporting events, concerts, and theaters may open at 25 percent capacity.

Places of worship can increase occupancy rates to 50 percent.

All critical businesses are required to develop and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan by June 29, and the Department of Health (MDH), Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) will publish industry guidance by June 15.