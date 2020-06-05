Healthcare Professionals Honor George Floyd

DULUTH, Minn. – White coats for black lives. Today, Northland healthcare workers knelt together in remembrance of George Floyd.

While Duluth is a predominantly white community, there is diversity and doctors want people to know that it is important to honor minorities everywhere while also raising awareness for all the issues they face.

“We want all of our friends, our neighbors, our families, our colleagues who are under-represented in medicine, our patients, to know that we see them, we hear them and we’re ready to make change,” said Dr. Niki Groeschl.

Today’s event is a national movement, happening at different intervals across the country for about nine minutes, the same amount of time an officer kept his knee on Floyd’s head and neck before he eventually passed away.

“It’s our duty as white people, as privileged people, that we recognize this and we start standing up for people who can’t stand up for themselves,” said Dr. Groeschl.

There were about 20 healthcare workers who participated in front of Essentia’s West Duluth Clinic. There were also professionals from other clinics as well including Lake Superior Health across the street and St. Luke’s.