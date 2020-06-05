Kendahl Mini Golf in Cloquet Reopens

CLOQUET, Minn.– One of Cloquet’s biggest summer attractions opened this week as Kendahl Mini Golf opened for the season.

Normally they open on weekends in May but management at the course decided to wait until June to get the course ready, including replacing the carpet on the course along with getting new clubs and golf balls and adding safety precautions like foam cup inserts on each hole to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“It’s great. Like i say, it’s just great to see the kids and families coming back and it’s great to hear that they’re having a good time getting outside and enjoying the outdoors and the summer,” said Bill Erickson, Owner of Kendahl Mini Golf.

The course, which has been in business since 1966, will now be open seven days a week for the season and will go back to weekend only after September 10.