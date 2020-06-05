Man Arrested in Virginia After Pulling Gun on Another Man

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia Police say a 29-year-old male has been arrested and booked on charges of second-degree assault and terroristic threats after he pulled a gun on another male.

Authorities say they responded to a call that an intoxicated male pulled a gun on a 35-year-old at a residence on Cuyuna Driver.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that two children and an adult female were also inside the residence and the Saint Louis County Emergency Response Team was activated.

Authorities were on the scene for approximately four hours before the suspect came out of the residence and was arrested.

There were no injuries reported.