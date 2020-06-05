Northland High School Golfers Heading Down to Senior Showcase

The boys tournament will take place on Tuesday, while the girls will hit the links on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, local high school golfers would have been getting ready to take part in the state tournament. The pandemic wiped that out so the Minnesota Junior PGA stepped in to save the day.

The organization will host a senior showcase next week at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. The boys tournament will take place on Tuesday. Cloquet’s Anthony McKay and Denfeld’s Nate Scullard-Bender are hoping to have a great showing and end their high school careers on a high note.

“I think it’s very cool since the seniors got their season taken away from them. It’s very special to have it. And it gives priority to guys who went to state so the field is going to be very good. It’s going to make it all that more enjoyable,” said McKay.

“It shows that there are quite a few kids here that still are really dedicated to the sport and really want to show what they have as they’re exiting high school. And it also shows that we can make a statement here and show how good of a golf community we have up here in Duluth,” Scullard-Bender said.

The girls tournament will be held on Wednesday and Hermantown teammates Trinity Sundbom and Francesca Otterson are excited to hit the links one more time together.

“Me and Trin have been golfing together our whole lives. We joined the golf team together in seventh grade. We’re family. We’ve made so many memories throughout our high school experience and just to do this together wth each other, we were so excited,” Otterson said.

“It’s amazing. It kind of feels like it’s actually the state golf tournament. We went down there together last year so it’s nice that they’re doing that for all the seniors and that we get to experience that together just one last time,” said Sundom.

Duluth native Trevor Johnson and Eveleth-Gilbert’s Cody Stanisich will also be taking part in the senior showcase.