Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Ready to Help Residents in Need

Resources Are Available for All Residents in Itasca County Facing Food Insecurities

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. –With school out and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to have a lasting impact on communities, health officials in Itasca County want to stress the importance of nutrition and food access services in the region.

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank continues to provide food to 130 agencies in the region, from International Falls to Princeton.

Research shows one in six children is at risk of hunger in our local communities.

Since the pandemic began, food supplies have bounced back at North Central, and the staff is eager to help any resident in need.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently started a program known as Farm to Families.

It’s helping provide additional amounts of fresh produce to those in need.

“I just can’t stress enough the great quality of fresh, healthy food that we’re providing is wonderful and we have an abundance. We want people to come and get the food they need to keep on going with their lives,” said Sue Estee, Executive Director of Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.

Additionally, if communities in Itasca County are interested in creating their own ‘little free pantry’ where residents are able to bring non-perishable foods to be given out in designated areas, they can visit Get Fit Itasca for more information.

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is accepting a limited amount of volunteers at this time. For more information on how you can help make a difference, click here.

Food Bank Locations, Hours in North Central Minnesota:

Hill City – 3rd Saturday of the month

Deer River – Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bigfork – Thursdays from 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Nashwauk – 1st Tuesday in the afternoon, 3rd Tuesday in the late afternoon, 3rd Thursday in the evening

Grand Rapids – Monday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.