Tent Rental Company Sees Increase in Business

Although the business has been around for almost 30 years they don't typically sell tents to restaurants.

DULUTH, Minn. – You may have noticed some local restaurants have tents outside of their business to keep taking in business rain or shine.

Well, several of them including OMC and Duluth grill have purchased them for Doucette’s, a local party rental company outside of Duluth.

Although the business has been around for almost 30 years they don’t typically sell tents to restaurants.

Now, with the summer season in full swing, restaurants are taking full advantage of what the company has to offer.

“We’re doing a lot of tents for restaurants. We’ve got Hoops Brewing down in Canal Park. GB Schneider. We’ve got the Fall in Tavern over here in Rice Lake and a few others. So a lot of restaurants and breweries that are doing outdoor seating,” Doucette’s Party & Tent Rental Manager, Phil Doucette says.

Doucette’s also has been fielding a lot of calls on tents for people having smaller wedding gatherings.