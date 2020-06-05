UMD Men’s Basketball Team Sending Essential Supplies to St. Paul Families

The team will be taking their donations down there this weekend to help out families in St. Paul.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team spent all of Friday gathering essential supplies from the Northland community for the “Athletes Helping Families” benefit, organized by Concordia-St. Paul.

“We’re all in this together. I think that’s been made pretty clear over the last two and a half, three months that we’re all in this game of life together. I think it was important that every single school here was represented and we’re going to make these stops because we want everyone in this community to show their support and be able to help out the communities in Minneapolis and St. Paul,” said assistant coach Casey Bruggeman.

“There’s a ton of people that want to help out. And just being able to just see the goodness of everybody in Duluth is great. There’s been some really good feedback on social media and people that have talked to us and are interested in dropping off so hopefully we have a really busy day,” head coach Justin Wieck said.

The Bulldogs made stops at Denfeld, Duluth Marshall and Duluth East.